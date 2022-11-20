Pashinyan and Macron discuss security in South Caucasus again

20 Nov. 13:10

French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the issue of security in the South Caucasus during a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie in Tunisia. The meeting took place on Saturday.

"Pashinyan and Macron exchanged ideas on the results of the quadripartite meeting of the leaders of Armenia, France, Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council held in Prague in October. The importance of taking steps to strengthen stability and security in the South Caucasus was emphasized", the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers' press service reported.

The parties also discussed the further development of Armenian-French cooperation.