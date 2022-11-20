Turkish low-cost airline launches flights between Almaty and Ankara

20 Nov. 14:45

The low-cost carrier AnadoluJet, which is a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, operated its first flight on the Almaty-Ankara route on Sunday.

"Today, on November 20, 2022, there was a solemn opening ceremony of a new route Almaty-Ankara by the Turkish low-cost carrier AnadoluJet, which is a subsidiary of the Turkish airline Turkish Airlines", the Ministry of Industry of Kazakhstan said.

Negotiations to increase the number of flights and routes between Kazakhstan and Türkiye began in July.

AnadoluJet will operate flights between Almaty and Ankara twice a week, the route is operated by Boeing-737 aircraft.