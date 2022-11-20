Gantz: friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel to have positive impact on region

20 Nov. 15:15

On Sunday, the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Israel, Zakir Hasanov and Benny Gantz held a telephone conversation.

"This morning, I spoke with my friend, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov. I thanked him on behalf of the Israeli defense structures for the important decision made by the Azerbaijani parliament to open an embassy in Israel", the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Israel quotes Gantz.

Gantz, who is completing the work together with the current Israeli government, thanked Hasanov for the fruitful joint work in recent years, for the partnership and the commitment to strengthening defense ties between Israel and Azerbaijan over the years. According to the Israeli minister, this reflects a deep friendship between the two countries. He expressed confidence that this friendship "will further develop and will have a positive impact on the region".

Let us remind you that the decision to open an embassy in Israel was approved by the Azerbaijani parliament on November 18. It will be located in Tel Aviv. The Israeli embassy has been operating in Baku since 1993.