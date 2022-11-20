First-ever commercial flight departs from Israel to Qatar

20 Nov. 15:59

The first ever commercial flight en route Tel Aviv - Doha took off from Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

According to the departure board, flight 1162 is operated by the Cypriot airline TUS Airlines. There are 180 football fans on board the plane, Yedioth Ahronoth reports.

The passengers got the airline tickets with the phrase "Making history" written in three languages ​​- Hebrew, Arabic and English.

The duration of flight will be three and a half hours. In total, the carrier will make 12 flights back and forth, most of the tickets have already been purchased. Negotiations are underway for additional six flights. The ticket price is $550.

During the World Cup, the consular office of Israel will work in Doha, all fans were given cards with its address.