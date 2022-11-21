Antalya welcomes more than 13 million tourists

21 Nov. 11:30

The number of tourists arriving by air in the southern holiday destination of Antalya has exceeded 13 mln since the start of the year, says Ersin Yazıcı, the city governor.

The latest official data showed that the city on the Mediterranean coast welcomed 12.7 mln foreign tourists in the January-October period, marking a robust 48% from a year ago and signaling that the tourism activity in Antalya is returning fast to the pre-pandemic level.

People from the tourism industry expect foreign tourist arrivals in the city, which is particularly popular with Russian and German holidaymakers, to reach 14 mln by the end of the year.

In 2019, Antalya saw 15.5 mln foreign tourists, the largest-ever figure on record.