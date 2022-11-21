Putin congratulates Tokayev on reelection as Kazakhstan’s president

21 Nov. 13:15

Moscow and Astana will continue to boost allied relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as Kazakhstan’s president. Putin’s message was published on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"You have received a strong mandate of trust from your fellow citizens, which opens up new opportunities to fulfill the policy of state development that you are promoting," Putin said, addressing Tokayev and wishing him complete success.

The Russian leader pointed out that "the strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries, based on the good traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual respect, are developing in quite a positive way." "We will continue to work together to boost them," Putin vowed.

Kazakhstan held its snap presidential election on Sunday. According to preliminary data from the country’s Central Election Commission, incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gained over 80% of the vote and is slated to win the election. Kazakhstan was initially expected to hold a presidential vote in 2024. However, Tokayev announced a snap election in an address to the nation on September 1. On September 17, he signed a law on constitutional amendments introducing a single seven-year presidential term.