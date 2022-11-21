Saakashvili dismisses lawyer’s claims over poisoning

21 Nov. 13:45

Mikheil Saakashvili, the imprisoned former president of Georgia, on Monday dismissed claims by his lawyer Valeri Gelbakhiani over his alleged poisoning while in custody, stating he had “never” told any of his lawyers he had suspected poisoning had triggered his current “complicated health”.

Expressing gratitude to health professionals for support, Saakashvili said in his social media post his health had been getting “worse over the past two months” and noted doctors in the Vivamedi civilian clinic in Tbilisi, where he was transferred for treatment in May, had been doing “their best” to ensure proper care.

"It is important to trust professionals and there is no need to over-politicise this topic”, Saakashvili said.

Speaking to Interpressnews on Saturday, Gelbakhiani claimed poisoning had been suspected by Saakashvili and pointed out by invited foreign professionals in their recent report.

In response to the allegations, the special penitentiary service on Sunday said it had not been provided with any official report confirming the lawyer’s claims, and added the former president had been provided with “all necessary” medical services.