Three dead in PKK attack on Karkamış from Syria

21 Nov. 14:20

Three people lost their lives and another six were wounded in a terrorist attack by the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, on Monday in the southeastern Gaziantep province’s Karkamış district across the border in Syria with five rockets.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that the number of people that lost their lives rose to three - among them a child and a teacher - after Gaziantep Governor Davut Gül had announced that two people died and another six got wounded.

Initial reports indicate that there were a number of injured as the rockets hit a high school, two houses and a truck close to the Karkamış Border Gate.

The attack comes a day after at least eight security personnel, including seven police officers and one soldier, were injured on Sunday by a similar apparent terrorist rocket attack.

The rocket fired by members of the YPG/PKK terror group in Tal Rifaat, northern Syria, hit a Police Special Operations station located at the Kilis Öncüpınar Border Gate in the Kilis province.

The Interior Ministry said that one police commissioner and six police personnel were among the injured members of the police.