Azerbaijan to start construction work in liberated Talish, Sugovushan soon

21 Nov. 16:00

Construction work is planned to be started in the liberated Talish and Sugovushan settlements of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district in the near future, Advisor to Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative for the liberated territories of Karabakh economic region Shamkhal Mukhtarov said.

Mukhtarov made the remark during the third-panel session on the ‘Role of the private sector in the implementation of smart solutions in villages’ on November 21, being held in Baku.

According to him, the construction of nine automobile roads and two railways continues.

"The construction of two hydroelectric power plants, seven substations, two reservoirs, as well as laying of 280 kilometers of fiber-optic communication are also underway. The general plan for Aghdam city and some villages has already been prepared,” the official reminded.

“Within the framework of this plan, it’s expected to build 3,736 residential buildings, four schools, two central medical institutions, four museums and parks. Of course, these figures are not final. Besides, by 2025 it’s planned to complete construction work in Kangarli, Khidirli and Sarijaly villages," added Mukhtarov.