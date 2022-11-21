Iran national anthem booed in Qatar

21 Nov. 17:00

Iran's players refused to sing the national anthem as boos rung out from the stands ahead of their first game of the Qatar World Cup against England today.

The Iranian national squad stood stony-faced as the anthem played at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, in an apparent sign of solidarity with protests currently engulfing the country back home.

Meanwhile audible jeers and boos were heard by supporters in the crowd, who were also seen waving banners supporting the demonstrators.

Iran has been wracked by more than two months of demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini who died in police custody after being arrested for failing to wear a compulsory hijab.