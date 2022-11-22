Court in Poland overturns fine for Nord Stream 2 construction participants

22 Nov. 10:30

A court in Poland has overturned a decision of Poland's competition and consumer protection department (UOKiK) that fined the companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, including Gazprom, the regulator said on its website.

"Proceedings to fine Gazprom and five other companies (Engie Energy, Uniper, OMV, Shell and Wintershall) for establishing the company responsible for the construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without the required consent of UOKiK chairman were initiated in May 2018," the regulator informed. "Fines amounting to more than 29 bln zloty [$6.3 bln at the current rate] for Gazprom and over 234 mln zloty [about $53 mln at the current rate] for other the entities who participated in the project were imposed two years ago. The companies appealed this decision. On November 21, 2022, the Court for Protection of Competition and Consumer Rights reversed the decision," the regulator said.

UOKiK intends to dispute the court’s judgment in the Warsaw Court of Appeals.