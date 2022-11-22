Russia eases capital movement controls

22 Nov. 10:45

The board of directors of the Central Bank of Russia has determined cases in which authorized banks and the state corporation VEB.RF are allowed to export cash in excess of the set limit of $10,000 or equivalent, the regulator said in a statement.

"The export of cash foreign currency by other legal entities or individuals, including within the framework of foreign trade activities, as well as for the provision or repayment of loans [over $10,000] is not stipulated. The flow of cash foreign currency into the country is limited due to sanctions," the CBR said.