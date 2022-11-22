Erdogan's administration: West trying to destabilize Turkey by supporting terrorists

22 Nov. 13:00

Through their support for terrorists, Ankara’s Western allies are trying to either directly or indirectly destabilize Turkey, Fahrettin Altun, the Presidency’s Director of Communications, said on Monday.

"Our Western allies must think long and hard about their support (for Kurdish organizations deemed by Ankara as terrorist - TASS). They are directly and indirectly trying to destabilize our country. Their support results in loss of innocent Turkish lives," Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.

He also lashed out at the West’s strategic arguments about fighting terrorists with terrorists. "Their strategic arguments are a farce. And this is no way of fighting terrorism," he blogged. "You cannot fight terrorists with terrorists. You can only do it through an alliance of countries committed to fighting terror," the official pointed out.