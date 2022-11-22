Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to boost co-op in oil industry

22 Nov. 14:00

Kazakhstan is interested in increasing the volumes of oil transported through Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas JSC Dauren Karabayev said.

"Now we have negotiations, because between KazMunayGas and Azerbaijani SOCAR signed an agreement for five years to transport 1.5 million tons of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline," Karabayev said.

"It remains to be decided which of the Kazakh oil companies will transport these volumes. We expect that the volumes will increase in the future," Trend cited him as saying.