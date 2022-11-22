Iran starts enriching uranium to 60% purity

22 Nov. 14:20

Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity at the Fordow nuclear facility, the ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization.

According to the news outlet, the decision was made in response to a resolution on the Iranian nuclear program adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, which had been drafted by the United Stats and three European countries (the United Kingdom, France and Germany).

The agency also confirmed the use of IR-2m and IR-4 centrifuge cascades for uranium enrichment purposes at the Natanz facility.