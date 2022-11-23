23 Nov. 14:30

Gas remaining in Ukraine is Moldova's reserve, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Andrei Spinu said.

The amounts of gas cited by Gazprom as supposedly being held back in Ukraine are Moldova's savings and reserves that the country is storing in Ukraine, Spinu said on Telegram. Moldova has paid for and will continue to pay for this gas, he said, adding that the country's reserves have already reached 200 million cubic meters.

Gazprom said a day earlier that it was seeing Russian gas intended to supply Moldovan consumers under a contract with Moldovagaz being held back in Ukraine. The Russian gas giant said 52.5 mcm of gas had accumulated in Ukraine.