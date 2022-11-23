Putin arrives in Yerevan for CSTO Summit

23 Nov. 15:45

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Wednesday to participate in a session of the Collective Security Council, the main body of the Moscow-led bloc known as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The session will be held in both the closed and open formats and envisages a signing of a number of documents.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that the summit in Yerevan would focus on key cooperation areas within the organization, as well as on important international and regional problems.

President Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the event. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian leader "will have an opportunity" to meet with his Belarusian counterpart as well.