23 Nov. 16:40

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad could take place under the right circumstances.

Asked by reporters in Ankara whether he and Assad could meet, Erdogan said, "We could. Politicians do not take offense. We could at least make such an attempt as soon as more favorable conditions emerge."

The day before, Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli urged Erdogan to hold a meeting with Syria’s Assad.