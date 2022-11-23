Putin hopes for peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

23 Nov. 18:48

Speaking at the CSTO summit in Yerevan, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He noted that efforts to comprehensively address this issue required further attention.

"We hope that decisions on the border delimitation and humanitarian issues will make it possible to reach a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan", the Russian leader said.

The Head of state also added that he would continue this work at an official meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In addition to this, he reminded about the talks held between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to him, the parties continue to discuss issues related to the situation in the South Caucasus.