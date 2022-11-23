Switzerland joins eighth package of European anti-Russian sanctions

23 Nov. 19:25

Switzerland, following the EU, has imposed another, already the eighth package of sanctions against Russia due to a special military operation in Ukraine. This message was spread by the country's government - the Federal Council, which accepted these restrictions.

"Thus, it joined the latest measures approved by the European Union under the eighth package of sanctions", the report says.

The new set of sanctions implies "a legal basis for the introduction of a price ceiling on Russian crude oil and oil products", "restrictions on certain types of steel products" and on goods for the aircraft and space industries. Another ban is related to the provision of a number of services to the government and the Russian companies, including in the field of ICT and architecture.