French President Emmanuel Macron intends to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

"I look forward to direct contacts with Putin in the coming days", Agence France-Presse quoted him.

Macron is going to discuss with Putin, primarily "issues related to nuclear energy and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant". Macron had previously held talks with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi.