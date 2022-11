23 Nov. 20:15

The European Union has completely replaced the retired Russian gas. This was announced by the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

According to her, Russian "blue fuel" was replaced by LNG and pipeline gas from other suppliers.

"We have completely replaced gas that is no longer supplied from Russia with LNG or additional pipeline gas from reliable sources", RIA Novosti quoted Simson.