Tokayev: Astana supports steps to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan

23 Nov. 20:39

At the summit of the CSTO in Yerevan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope that diplomacy will lead Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty.

According to the Head of state's press service, Tokayev supported steps aimed at normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"We are all interested in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan", the press service quotes the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev also assessed the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan.