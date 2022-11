23 Nov. 21:45

The head of the Turkish Ministry of Health, Farhrettin Koca, announced an increase in the number of victims after the earthquake in the western part of the country.

"According to the latest data available, the number of victims is 93 people", Koca said on Twitter.

Let us remind you that in the west of Türkiye there was an earthquake of magnitude 6,0 points. The epicenter of the shocks was located 14 km southeast of the city of Düzce. The hypocenter lay at a depth of 6 km.