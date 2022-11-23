Washington imposes sanctions on three Iranian officials over crackdown on protests

23 Nov. 22:45

The US leadership has imposed sanctions against three Iranian officials associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Law Enforcement Command of Islamic Republic of Iran due to the suppression of protests in the country. This statement was spread by the US Treasury today.

It says that the restrictions are imposed as part of an executive order of the US President, prescribing sanctions against "persons who have committed serious human rights violations relating to Iran".

The blacklist includes Hassan Asgari and Alireza Moradi, representatives of regional authorities in the city of Senendej (the administrative center of the province of Kurdistan), as well as Mohammad Osanloo, a representative of authorities in the province of Western Azerbaijan and the city of Mahabad.