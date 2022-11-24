Russia’s annual inflation down to 12.3%

24 Nov. 12:15

Annual inflation in Russia geared down to 12.3% from November 15 to 21 from 12.4% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its price review.

"The rise in the prices in the food segment accelerated to 0.14% on account of higher price appreciation rates for fruits and vegetables. Deflation at the same time continued for foods, except vruits and vegetables. Prices gained 0.07% in the nonfood sector during the reporting week (no price hike a week earlier). Prices remained almost flat at the last-year level for regulated and tourist services," the Ministry said.