Armenia to create new ministry of interior

24 Nov. 15:00

The Armenian government on Thursday approved a plan to eliminate the Ministry of Emergency Situations and create the Interior Ministry that will consist of three structures: Police, Rescue and Migration Services.

The new ministry will be responsible for public order protection, crime suppression and detection, disaster risk management, migration and citizenship, management of state reserves and humanitarian issues.

Acting Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan said that the ministry will have anti-corruption and internal security units, which will ensure the quality control of the entire ministry. He said the entire process will take as many as four months.