Russia and Turkey to beef up Turkish Stream pipeline security

24 Nov. 15:20

The leaders of Russia and Turkey are considering additional security measures at the Turkish Stream pipeline in view of a potential existing threat to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"There is such a need now; a potential threat exists," Peskov told reporters, answering a question as to whether the Presidents of Russia and Turkey are considering strengthening controls and antiterrorist protection at the Turkish Stream pipeline.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service announced a thwarted attempt of sabotage and terrorism at the South Stream pipeline (a section of the South Corridor pipeline system), which supplies gas to Turkey and Europe.