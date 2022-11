24 Nov. 15:40

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on Thursday spoke over the phone and discussed the NATO enlargement process, according to diplomatic sources.

Cavusoglu, according to the sources, emphasized that Türkiye will resolutely continue its fight against terrorism as part of Operation Claw-Sword.

They also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine as well as the landmark Istanbul grain deal.