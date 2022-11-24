EU preparing new Russia sanctions package

24 Nov. 16:40

The European Union is pressing ahead with a ninth sanctions package on Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Finland on Thursday.

"I can announce today that we are working full speed on a ninth sanctions package," von der Leyen told a news conference.

"And I'm confident that we will very soon approve a global price cap on Russian oil with the G7 and other major partners," she said.

Von der Leyen did not provide details of what measures a new round of EU sanctions could contain.