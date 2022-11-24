Largest railway bridge to appear in Azerbaijan

24 Nov. 17:55

Azerbaijan is building the country's largest railway bridge on the Khakari River. In the future, it will become a railway part of the Zangezur corridor.

The Khakari River flows through the Lachin, Qubadli and Zangilan regions of the East Zangezur economic region of the republic.

The bridge is being built as part of the Horadiz-Agbend railway line construction, the foundation of which was laid with the participation of Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev on February 14, 2021. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

The bridge, which is 418 meters long and 6,5 meters wide, will be part of a one-way railway line with a length of 110,4 km, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC reports.

9 stations will operate on the line: Horadiz, Marjanly, Mahmudlu, Soltanly, Gumlag, Khakari, Mincivan, Bartaz, Agbend.