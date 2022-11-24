NATO representatives get acquainted with activities of Azerbaijani Navy

24 Nov. 20:38

On Thursday, November 24, representatives of the Supreme Headquarters of Allied Powers in Europe visited the Azerbaijani Navy. This is stated in a message posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the guests were told about the history and activities of the Navy. After that, the NATO representatives spoke about the history of the creation, structure and general activities of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Then the questions were answered. At the end of the visit, a group photo was taken.

Let us remind you that representatives of the Supreme Headquarters of Allied Powers in Europe arrived in Azerbaijan within the framework of the "Days of NATO".