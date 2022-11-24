Georgia announced release date of "The Voice of Georgia" new season

24 Nov. 21:25

The new season of the vocal TV show "The Voice of Georgia" will be released on December 8, the press service of the First Channel of Georgia reports. The winner of "The Voice" will represent Georgia at Eurovision 2023

The singers Stephane Mgebrishvili, Sopo Toroshelidze, composer David Evgenidze and ex-soloist of the group "Quchis bichebi" Dato Porchkhidze will be coaches of the TV show. The host of the show will be Gvantsa Daraselia.

The Voice of Georgia is a vocal television show. Since 2012, the competition has been held on the Imedi channel, but now it is broadcast on the First Channel of Georgia.