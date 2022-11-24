Pakistani PM to come to Türkiye

24 Nov. 21:50

On Friday, November 25, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye. This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan's press service.

As part of the trip, Sharif will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral relations.

Sharif and Erdoğan will also attend the ceremony of launching and transferring of the third of four Ada-class corvettes to the Pakistan Navy. They are constructed under Turkish MILGEM project. The new ship was named PNS Khaibar.

In addition to this, the Pakistani Prime Minister will meet with representatives of the Turkish business community and the President of ECO Trade and Development Bank, ETDB Yalcin Yuksel, TASS reports.