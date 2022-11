25 Nov. 11:35

Today, Tbilisi has two big problems: the ongoing infrastructure works in the city and about 12 problematic transport hubs, the mayor of the capital, Kakha Kaladze said.

"Public transport does not carry out about 1,477 circle routes. This causes an increase in the number of waiting passengers", the mayor said on the air of the Imedi TV company.

Kaladze further noted that the mayor's office plans to introduce 18-meter buses next year.