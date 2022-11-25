Ilham Aliyev: meeting in Brussels not to take place

25 Nov. 12:25

Speaking at the international conference "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy", Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, said that the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels would not take place.

Let us remind you that the heads of the two states were to meet in the Belgian capital on December 7.

"Yesterday, Hikmet Hajiyev informed me that the office of Charles Michel contacted him and informed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to the meeting only with the participation of French President Macron. This means that this meeting will not take place", Ilham Aliyev said. .