25 Nov. 12:45

The New Year will come on the night from Saturday to Sunday, the first working week of 2023 starts on January 4th.

Residents of Kazakhstan, working according to the schedule of the five-day week, will have days-off on December 31, January 1, 2 and 3.

Christmas, which falls on Saturday, January 7, does not have the status of a state holiday in Kazakhstan.