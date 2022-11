25 Nov. 14:20

Famous UFC fighters will arrive in Dagestan, the popular Dagestan blogger Khasbulla Magomedov (Hasbik) said.

According to him, athletes such as Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje will сщьу ещ Makhachkala and meet with fans.

Earlier, the athletes visited the Chechen Republic.