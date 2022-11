25 Nov. 15:10

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will arrive in France on an official visit on November 29-30, the press service of Akkorda reports.

In Paris, he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. The parties will discuss the prospects for the development of strategic partnership in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.

In addition to this, Tokayev will hold a series of meetings with representatives of the French business community.