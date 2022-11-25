Kremlin not plan meeting between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan

25 Nov. 15:30

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is not planned in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Not in the near future" Vladimir Putin's spokesman said, answering a question, RIA Novosti writes.

At the same time, he stressed that Moscow continues to work on the speedy normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"Russia constantly notes the continuation of its work to assist the two states in signing a peace treaty", Peskov said.