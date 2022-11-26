Agreements worth 600 mln euros signed at Tajik-German business conference

26 Nov. 13:40

The Tajik delegation has signed agreements worth more than 600 million euros at a recent Tajik-German business conference, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Following a business forum, the Tajik delegation and German and European companies has signed agreements and memoranda worth more than 600 million euros about cooperation in the area of industry, processing of raw materials and the introduction of state-of-the-art technologies to create new manufacturing enterprises," the ministry said in a statement.

German business people were provided with data on Tajikistan’s opportunities in the area of hydropower, logistics and tourism and the country’s investment climate.