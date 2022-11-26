Kazakhstan calls elections to upper house of parliament for January 14

26 Nov. 14:00

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling elections to the upper house of parliament for January 14, his press service said on Saturday.

"To call elections to the Senate of the parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan for January 14, 2023. The cabinet of the Republic of Kazakhstan, heads of administrations of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent and the regions shall take measures to provide organizational, technical and financial assistance for the elections of the deputies of the Senate of the parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree said.