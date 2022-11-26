Russia records 6,088 new COVID-19 cases

26 Nov. 15:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,088 over the past day to 21,568,846, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The death toll rose by 53 to 391,789.

The daily numbers of new cases and deaths are down from the day before when they were 5,992 and 56, respectively.

Recoveries rose by 5,088 over the past day, compared with 5,337 a day before, reaching 20,977,854.

As many as 1,321 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past day, 5.3% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 38 regions and increased in as many other regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,212 over the past day versus 1,074 a day earlier, reaching 3,252,652. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 501 over the past day versus 488 a day earlier, reaching 1,796,632.