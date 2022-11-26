World Cup 2022: Tunisia 0-1 Australia

26 Nov. 15:30

Australia won a World Cup game for only the third time in their history and for the first time in 12 years with a dogged 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday to revive their last-16 hopes.

Striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of a tight game with a clever header in the first half and Australia then desperately held on to silence Tunisia’s vociferous fans.

Australia sit second in Group D with three points from two games, having been well-beaten 4-1 by holders France in their tournament-opener.

The Socceroos face Denmark - who play France later Saturday - in their final group game and the knockout round is in sight.

Their best World Cup performance came in 2006 when they also reached the last 16, in the days of Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka.