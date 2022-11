26 Nov. 16:15

In the Stavropol Territory, aviation is being used for sowing winter crops, the head of the Mineralnye Vody city district, Vyacheslav Sergienko informed.

“Employees of our agricultural enterprise Nadezhda decided to sow winter crops in an interesting way - from an aeroplane. This is the only farm in the region that sowed by this method,” TASS quotes him as saying.

According to Sergienko, aviation was enlisted to sow the lands surrounded by waterlogged soil as heavy machinery cannot reach them.