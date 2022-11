26 Nov. 16:35

According to Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, the Finnish government will present a draft law on the country's accession to NATO in December.

"The government is ready to submit a draft law on Finland's accession to NATO in December," the country's foreign minister said at a Green League council on Saturday.

He specified that "the law may be ready even before Turkiye and Hungary ratify Finland's accession to NATO."