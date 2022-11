26 Nov. 16:50

On November 26, heating and hot water were turned off in Krasnodar’s central district.

"The reason for the shutdown is a hidden leak of the underground heating main along Ordzhonikidze St., 69," the Unified Duty Dispatch Service explained.

Residents of almost 20 streets of the city remain without heating and hot water.

An emergency team of LLC Krasnodarteploenergo is working at the scene of the emergency.