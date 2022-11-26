Resident of Kabardino-Balkaria awarded Mother Heroine honorary title

26 Nov. 17:10

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding the honorary title Mother Heroine to seven Russian women.

According to the decree published on the official Internet portal of legal information, "for great services in strengthening the institution of the family, increasing the importance of motherhood and raising children," the Mother Heroine honorary title is awarded to Akhmatova Angela Khizirovna from the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic. Also, the title was awarded to residents of the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Buryatia, Altai Territory, Orenburg Region, Volgograd Region.