26 Nov. 17:30

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei died at the age of 64, BelTA reported on Saturday, citing the ministry's spokesman Anatoly Glaz.

"Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei died unexpectedly,” the statement reads.

The causes of death of the Belarusian Foreign Minister are unknown.

Makei's talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were scheduled for Monday.