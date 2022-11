26 Nov. 18:10

Next week, January-like frosts are expected in Moscow. The air temperature will be 6-7 °C below the norm, Mikhail Leus, a leading employee of the Phobos weather centre, informed.

“From Tuesday, the synoptic situation will change. The weather will be affected by an anticyclone from the East. The cold Arctic air will reduce the number of clouds, and the precipitation will stop," the forecaster wrote on his Telegram channel.